Date: April 10, 2020

Song Title: Taka Sufe

Artist: Sess

Genre: R&B, Afro&B, Afrobeats

Producer: Sess

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: In 2018, Sess visited Pulse Nigeria and talked about how he started out as an artist and only started producing because he wanted to make beats for himself. After singing to 'Smooth Operator' on his 2018 debut album, he's finally back to singing as a solo artist.

You can listen to the single below;