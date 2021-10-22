Sess features Teni on new single, 'To Match'

This single, which comes on the heels of his collaboration with Falz, is titled 'To Match', and it features pop star Teni. The song was produced by award winning producer Pheelz.

Sess shows yet again that he has the magic touch to craft a hit single and push artists out of their comfort zone to create spectacular music.

An example of this is Adekunle Gold. Sess has been a formative part of Adekunle Gold's sound since his mainstream emergence. He has also played a key role in his credible transition from a contemporary highlight act to a pop artist.

Adekunle Gold has trusted Sess with his sound over the formative years to where he is now- the top of the charts.

Sess’s talent as a singer, songwriter and producer is all over his new single ‘To Match’ featuring Teni.

Teni is one of the most bankable Afrobeats acts. She is known for dropping straight-up bangers that cut across age and gender. Her fun personality and knack for unique melodies have made her a household name all across Nigeria.