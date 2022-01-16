RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sensei Lo releases new EP, 'Pisces Moon'

Authors:

Pulse Mix

‘Synchronicity’ follows and takes us deeper into the night.

Sensei Lo - Pisces Moon. (More Time)
Sensei Lo - Pisces Moon. (More Time)

More Time Records return with more gold once again as they take us to Nigeria for their first release of 2022. Lagos to be precise; home to one of the city’s most exciting talents Sensei LO.

Recommended articles

While this is Sensei LO’s official debut EP, you may already be acquainted through the recent Boiler Room documentary Assurance, her cameo role on Moto Kiatu’s ‘Music Began In Africa’ album or her remix on Chike’s “Boo of The Booless” album. Either way, ‘Pisces Moon’ is a much more formal and comprehensive introduction to her spell-binding skills.

Don’t Let Go ushers us gently with timeless deep house aesthetics. All jazzy keys and sunset feels. Balearic in mind, Chicago in body, Lagosian in soul, it’s the perfect fusion of amapiano and classic high grade house music. ‘Synchronicity’ follows and takes us deeper into the night. A place where Afrobeat and tribal house shadow box playfully under an astral traveling spoken word and swooping cosmic synths.

ABOUT

SENSEI LO is a versatile and evolving DJ and Producer that specializes in Afro Dance Music & Electronic Music. Her career was launched in January 2014 as Resident DJ for Blak Lounge Elegushi, a prestigious club at the famous Elegushi Private beach in Lagos.

She has performed at numerous Local and International events, Including the Chale Wote Art festival Accra 2016 - 2018, BUDX

Abuja, BBC, Glastonbury Festival 2020 [The Common], GIDI FEST and more.

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran hit No. 1 in the UK with 'Peru'

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran hit No. 1 in the UK with 'Peru'

Sensei Lo releases new EP, 'Pisces Moon'

Sensei Lo releases new EP, 'Pisces Moon'

Linking me to a drug issue made me feel low- Obi Cubana

Linking me to a drug issue made me feel low- Obi Cubana

7 collaborations that we cannot get enough of

7 collaborations that we cannot get enough of

Adekunle Gold to release new album, 'Catch Me If You Can' in February

Adekunle Gold to release new album, 'Catch Me If You Can' in February

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian prevented him from attending daughter's birthday

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian prevented him from attending daughter's birthday

Budding talent Ubi releases debut single 'Hapu Ya'

Budding talent Ubi releases debut single 'Hapu Ya'

7 Nollywood Screenwriters We Want More of in 2022

7 Nollywood Screenwriters We Want More of in 2022

Richard Mofe-Damijo, 2Face Idibia, others attend socialite Gilbert Igweka's birthday party

Richard Mofe-Damijo, 2Face Idibia, others attend socialite Gilbert Igweka's birthday party

Trending

'Kogbagidi dey always f*** up' - Portable says, as he splits from benefactor

There is something fishy about Kogbagidi’s reaction to Portable’s mishap. (36NG)

Here are the top 5 most powerful co-signs in Nigerian music

Wizkid and Olamide at Livespot X Festival

Here are the 18 most anticipated Nigerian albums of 2021

Burna Boy

Empress Gifty opens fire on how Nigerian Gospel acts flood Ghana to headline shows (WATCH)

Empress Gifty