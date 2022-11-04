RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sensational singer Moliy is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient

Adeayo Adebiyi

Apple Music has announced Ghanaian singer and songwriter Moliy as the latest latest featured artist in its Africa Rising artist development program.

Moliy on the cover of Apple Music Africa Rising
Moliy on the cover of Apple Music Africa Rising

The program will see Moliy get editorial support that includes playlisting and spotlighting which will help her get her music to a larger audience.

Reacting to the announcement Moliy said:

“What an honour it is to be the next Africa Rising artist. This moment right now is everything I’ve been praying for, from Ghana to Africa, from Africa to the whole world! I’m hoping this shows young girls everywhere that their dreams are valid, to be brave and not cower amongst any naysayers. Thank you for seeing and hearing me.”

Deeply influenced by her rich Ghanaian ancestry, it was Moliy’s travels between Accra, Ghana and Orlando, Florida during her formative years, where she was inspired by the rich, eclectic genres of Afrobeats, reggae, soul, jazz, and hip hop, and was moved to pursue a career in music.

Her debut EP 'Wondergirl' (2020), featuring the dance floor-rooted single Ghana Bop, announced her arrival on the Afro-fusion scene and she quickly followed that up with a standout feature on Amaarae’s smash hit single and remix 'SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY.'

Her debut album 'Honey Doom' (2022) is characterized by her ethereal, psychedelic vocals and showcases her personal and professional growth as a young woman navigating life’s ups and downs, spearheaded by the Afrobeats-infused power anthem, 'Hard feat. Moonchild Sanelly'.

Apple Music’s Africa Rising, is an exclusive artist development program and companion playlist geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent and introducing the next generation of African superstars. Moliy joins other prestigious recipient that include: Omah Lay, Manu Worldstar, Tems, Amaarae, Ayra Starr, Yaw Tog, Blxckie, Nikita Kering, Buju, FAVE, Nomfundo Moh, Victony, Gyakie and Venom & Shihiliza.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

