Afro-pop performing artiste, songwriter, music producer and sound engineer Selebobo also known as Mixx Monsta launches a brand new record company.

This is comes just days after his former record label boss, Ubi Franklin, the CEO of Made Men Music Group, posted a picture of himself, Selebobo and Selebobo's manager on his Instagram page. In the post, he wished Selebobo, his former artiste well.

Selebobo also responded by taking to his Instagram to write a heartwarming farewell message to his former boss.

Oku Udoka Chigozie signed a five-year contract with Made Men Music Group in 2014. The contract legally lapsed in 2019 and both parties have departed on temporal terms.

Since then, Selebobo has taken to his social to announce his new record company called Vault Records. It comes with a promise of giving his loyal fans - The Selebrities - fire music in 2020.

Selebobo leaves Ubi Franklin's MMMG, launches Vault Records. (Vault Records)

Selebobo has been recording new stellar music while playing audio engineer for the likes of Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tekno, Flavour, Phyno, Tiwa Savage as Mixx Monsta.