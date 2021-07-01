See pictures of Burna Boy getting spotted with Grammy-winning producer, Scott Storch
Word on the street is that Burna Boy's new album is due in August or September 2021.
The Nigerian is on the back of winning his third straight BET Award for Best International Act and he dropped by to see Storch, who is known for producing global smash hits like 'Baby Boy' and 'Naught Girl' for Beyonce; 'Candy Shop' and 'Just A Lil Bit' for 50 Cent.
Over the past few years, Storch who once had a career dip off cocaine addiction has been staging a comeback and he recently worked with the Nigerian superstar.
