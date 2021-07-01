RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

See pictures of Burna Boy getting spotted with Grammy-winning producer, Scott Storch

Motolani Alake

Word on the street is that Burna Boy's new album is due in August or September 2021.

On July 1, 2021, pictures of Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy and Grammy-winning Canadian music producer, Scott Storch started making rounds on the internet.

The Nigerian is on the back of winning his third straight BET Award for Best International Act and he dropped by to see Storch, who is known for producing global smash hits like 'Baby Boy' and 'Naught Girl' for Beyonce; 'Candy Shop' and 'Just A Lil Bit' for 50 Cent.

Over the past few years, Storch who once had a career dip off cocaine addiction has been staging a comeback and he recently worked with the Nigerian superstar. Word on the street is that Burna Boy's new album is due in August or September 2021.

