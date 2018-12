news

Picazo Rhap has shared the visuals to his Olamide assisted single, 'Macaroni' off the newly released ''YBNL Mafia Family'' album.

Coming barely hours after the official release of the group album in the early hours of Friday, December 14th, the videos have started rolling out.

The first offical visuals is 'Macaroni' which sees the young rapper Picazo team up with his label boss Olamide.

The video was directed by Unlimited L.A.