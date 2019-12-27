Soundcity, one of Africa's leading entertainment companies has announced the nominees forthe third edition of its award show, Soundcity MVP Awards. Some of your favourite acts have been nominated. The award ceremony itself will hold on January 11, 2019.

In 2019, The Soundcity MVP Music Awards introduced the special recognitions and non-voting award presentations in multiple categories including Special recognitions in Business Entrepreneurship; Sports; Fashion; Social Entrepreneurship/Digital Influence; Community/Socio-political development; and Creative Arts.

Since the awards’ inception in 2017,h Soundcity MVP Awards have delivered performances and appearances by artists as Cassper Nyovest, Navy Kenzo, Jidenna, Busiswa, Sarkodie, Davido, Patoranking, M.I. Abaga, Emtee, Kizz Daniel, Tiwa Savage, and many others.

The nominations list for the fourth edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival which was first announced across the Soundcity Radio Network with voting now open to the public.

According to Mr. Tajuddeen Adepetu, Executive producer of the Soundcity MVPs, “Current estimates show that the 2020 Soundcity MVPs telecast which will be aired live across the continent on Saturday, January 11th on the Soundcity TV channel DSTV 327 to an anticipated 25 million viewers across the continent”.

The event producer, Mr. Adeniji Daniel Adedeji says that, "This year’s edition of the Soundcity MVPs promises to bring our fans the best performances from the hottest musical acts on the continent. Also in the bag of surprises will be international show hosts, unexpected collaborations and buzzworthy pop culture moments that will definitely have the world talking for a long time to come…”

See the full list of nominees for the year 2020 edition of Soundcity MVP below;

BEST NEW

Fireboy (NG)

Joeboy (NG)

Marioo (TZ)

Rema (NG)

Simmy (SA)

Wendy Shay (GH)

BEST COLLABORATION

Blow My Mind – Davido x Chris Brown (NG)

Daz How Star Do - Skiibii x Teni, Falz x DJ Neptune (NG)

Gugulethu - Prince Kaybee x Indlovukazi x Afro Brothers x Supto (SA)

Jama - DJ Micsmith x Patoranking x shaker (GH)

Killin Dem - Burna boy x Zlatan (NG)

Inama - Diamond Platinumz x Fally Ipupa (TZ)

BEST POP

Innos B (CNG)

Joeboy (NG)

Kizz Daniel (NG)

Mayorkun (NG)

Naira Marley (NG)

Nandy (TZ)

Otile Brown (KNY)

Teni (NG)

Rayvanny (TZ)

BEST HIPHOP

Blaqbonez (NG)

Falz (NG)

Khaligraph Jones (KE)

Kwesta (SA)

Medikal (GH)

Nyashinski (KE)

Sarkodie (GH)

Reminisce (NG)

Ricky Rick (SA)

Zakwe (SA)

BEST DUO/GROUP

Black Motion (SA)

Blaq Diamond (SA)

Dope Nation (GH)

Ethic (KE)

Show Dem Camp (NG)

Toofan (TG)





PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Cracker (NG)

Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jay Synth (NG)

Kel P (NG)

MOG (GH)

Ozedikus (NG)

Pheelz (NG)

Rexxie (NG)

S2Kizzy (TZ)

BEST DJ

DJ Crème de la Crème (KE)

DJ Kaywise (NG)

DJ Neptune (NG)

DJ Spinall (NG)

DJ Vyrusky (GH)

DJ Zinhle (SA)

DIGITAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Cassper Nyovest

Davido

Diamond Platnumz

Kizz Daniel

Mr Eazi

Yemi Alade

Wizkid

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

49-99 – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (NG)

Dangote – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters (NG)

Jericho – Simi x Patoranking by Adasa Cookey (NG)

Ngwa – Bassey Blk by Tebogo Malope (SA)

Ohema – Kuami Eugene by Rex (GH)

LISTENERS’ CHOICE

Baby – Joeboy (NG)

Dumebi – Rema (NG)

Fetch your Life – Prince Kaybee x Msaki (SA)

Jealous – Fireboy (NG)

Jama – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking x Shaker (GH)

Kainama – Harmonize x Burna Boy (TZ)

Killin Dem – Burna Box x Zlatan (NG)

Kpo K3K3 – Stonebwoy x Medikal x Kelvynboy x Kwesi Arthur x Darkovibes (GH)

Oil & Gas – Olamide (NG)

VIEWERS’ CHOICE

49-99 – Tiwa Savage (NG)

Able God – Chinko Ekun x Lil Kesh x Zlatan (NG)

Banomoya – DJ Kaybee x Busisiwa x TNS (SA)

My Level – Shatta Wale (GH)

On The Low – Burna Boy (NG)

Soapy – Naira Marley (NG)

Tetema – Rayvanny x Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)

BEST FEMALE MVP

Betty G (ETH)

Daphne (CMR)

Nandy (TZ)

Sho Madjozi (SA)

Teni (NG)

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

BEST MALE

Burna Boy (NG)

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

King Promise (GH)

Sjava (SA)

Wizkid (NG)

Zlatan (NG)

SONG OF THE YEAR

Baby – Joeboy (NG)

Case – Teni (NG)

Dumebi – Rema (NG)

Fetch Your Life – Prince Kaybee x Msaki (SA)

Jama – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking, Shaker (GH)

Jealous – Fireboy (NG)

Killin Dem – Burna Boy x Zlatan (NG)

Malwhede – King Monada (SA)

Soapy – Naira Marley (NG)

Tetema – Rayvanny x Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Burna Boy (NG)

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Shatta Wale (GH)

Sho Madjozi (SA)

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Wizkid (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

