RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid announces 'Made In Lagos' tour of America

Authors:

Motolani Alake

This also comes on the back of Wizkid's buzzing song, 'Essence' featuring Tems.

Nigerian music star Wizkid [Instagram/Wizkidayo]

On July 6, 2021, Nigerian Grammy winner, Wizkid announced his 'Made In Lagos' tour of America.

Recommended articles

The tour, which comes after Wizkid's groundbreaking album, Made In Lagos is set to visit major cities in Europe and America.

This also comes on the back of Wizkid's buzzing song, 'Essence' featuring Tems.

Here are all the cities that Wizkid is set to visit;

www.instagram.com

He is also set to tour UK and Europe soon.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Leave my boy alone,' Angelique Kidjo claps back Burna Boy's critics

Wizkid announces 'Made In Lagos' tour of America

Check out photos and videos from Richard Mofe-Damijo's star studded 60th birthday party

Scarlett Johansson is pregnant, expecting baby with Colin Jost

Singer Zinoleesky buys Chevrolet Camaro sports car worth N22M

Is L. S. Zeickner the Nigerian Jeff Buckley?

Zlatan Ibile joins cast of Jade Osiberu's 'Gangs of Lagos'

Play Network Studios unveils 7 forthcoming titles

Udoka Oyeka's 'Three Thieves' set for Netflix global release