Wizkid announces 'Made In Lagos' tour of America
This also comes on the back of Wizkid's buzzing song, 'Essence' featuring Tems.
The tour, which comes after Wizkid's groundbreaking album, Made In Lagos is set to visit major cities in Europe and America.
Here are all the cities that Wizkid is set to visit;
He is also set to tour UK and Europe soon.
