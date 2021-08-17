RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

See artwork for Tiwa Savage's new EP, 'Water and Garri'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The EP is now available for pre-order.

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

On August 14, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage announced the availability of her upcoming EP for pre-order on iTunes, Spotify and Deezer.

On the artwork for the project, the award-winning singer presents a case of duality. In one picture, she is fierce while she is calm on the other one.

The announcement came via Kenyan sensation, Elsa Majimbo creating a dedicated video. The EP is set to be released on Friday, August 20, 2021 with several international features and surprise records.

It's also going to be a follow-up to her 2020 album, Celia.

You can pre-save/pre-order the project HERE.

