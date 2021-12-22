RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Second Time's The Charm! Johnnie Walker brought the heat to Johnny's Room Live

In just a week after his signature concert in Lagos, Johnny Drille raises the bar at BMT Gardens in Abuja.

In partnership with Johnnie Walker, the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky, Johnny Drille delivered the show of a lifetime. Of course, Johnnie Walker fans were there to immerse themselves in the experience with a Johnnie Highball Cocktail in view.

While Johnny Drille teased fans with some of his hit tracks as well as some songs off his debut album - Before We Fall Asleep, performing alongside Ladipoe, Johnnie Walker kept fans busy with its Striding Man as they tried to imitate the pose while capturing fun memories with friends and loved ones.

Afterwards, fans were left in a field of their own emotions as the triple blend of Johnny Drille’s breathtaking voice, Ladipoe’s punchlines and Johnnie Walker’s immersive experience delivered an unforgettable show.

The video below is a true reflection of the immersive and emotional experience powered by Johnnie Walker.

