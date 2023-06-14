Sean Tizzle shares tracklist for upcoming album 'Dues'

ADVERTISEMENT
Sean Tizzle has released the tracklist for his upcoming album 'Dues'.

After a lengthy time away from the mainstream Sean Tizzle is set to make a return with the release of a new album he calls 'Dues'.

On June 13, 2023, Sean Tizzle shared the tracklist for the upcoming album via his social media where he revealed the 10 tracks that are set to usher in his highly anticipated return.

The tracklist reveals no features as Sean Tizzle aims to remind listeners of his hitmaking abilities with which he delivered records like feat 'Sho Le', 'Loke Loke', 9ice, 'Perfect Gentleman', 'Kilogbe' feat Reminisce, 'Igi Orombo' feat Tiwa Savage.

Sean Tizzle recently revealed that it wasn't his plan not to be at the top with his contemporaries, neither did he wish to leave the mainstream, but he intends to make up for the lost time through the release of his upcoming album.

'Dues' is set for release on June 16, 2023, and it will be Sean Tizzle's fourth album and his first since 2018.

