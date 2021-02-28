Award-winning Nigerian artist and actor, Sean Tizzle returned with a 5-track EP on February 15, 2021, it features legendary American artist, Wyclef Jean.

The project seems to be a dedication to his woman and possibly his daughter. Throughout the project, Sean Tizzle is mushy as he repeatedly gushes about the love he feels and the love he gets. Talent has never been a problem with Tizzle and his talent shines through on this project, once again.

The production is also likely largely crafted around Afro-swing, with one instance of Reggae-Fusion/Bashment. Each record is laced with heavy doses of rich melodies.

'Know Me' is a chronicle of love and a wistful request to be loved back in commensurate terms. 'For Me' is another memorable demand for love. 'Chargie,' the Dera-produced Afro-swing record and a toast to love while 'Coke Bottle' is a toast to a woman's body. Frankly, 'Coke Bottle' sounds like Wizkid record.

There's not much to criticize on this project, but there's definitely something to be loved. It's just too short...

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

7.0 - Victory