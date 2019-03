Krizbeatz shares the visuals to his new single, Level featuring Sean Tizzle and Ceeboi.

Producer, Krizbeatz is set to release his sophomore project, the ''Protege EP'' later in the year and 'Level' is the first single from the EP.

Teaming up with Sean Tizzle and Ceeboi, the trio serve up this groovy pop anthem

The video was shot in Lagos, by MR.C with inspiration from viral tv series "Narcos".