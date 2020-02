Date: February 7, 2020

Song Title: Abena

Artist: Sean Tizzle

Genre: Afrobeats, Pon Pon, R&B

Producer: Finito

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Sean Tizzle returns with soft soul and a heart filled with love ready to be dished out to 'Abena' in large doses. When the music hits, you might be forgiven for moving to the hook.

You can listen to the song below;