The Jamaican dancehall artist who made major waves in the early 2000s and is presently in London where he met with Davido says he is proud of all that he has achieved on the music scene.

Davido recently made added another major landmark in his career with his successful headline concert at the O2 Arena, where he performed before a sold out audience of 20,000 fans.

In a post shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, January 31, 2019, Sean Paul shared an image of himself and the DMW boss, reflecting on Davido's growth, and how he is now proud of what he has achieved.

''MAN SEH HIM WATCH ME ON STAGE IN NIGERIA WHEN HE WAS A YUTE!!! GREATNESS!!! AMAZING 2 SEE HOW U DOIN BRO PROUD OF U!!! BLESSINGS!!!''

The event which had a number of international superstars in attendance including Actress/Model, Naomi Campbell and Actor Idris Elba continues to generate congratulatory reactions from across the world.