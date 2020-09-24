Töme is not standing still. In a year riddled with unprecedented challenges and land-marked by momentous movements, Töme’s voice has continued to break forth through it all, merging diasporic influences with rhythms from West Africa in her exciting interpretation of afro-fusion.

'Bigger Than 4 Walls,' her 2020 album, brought her vision to the fore with its sashays and calming influences that segued, at times, into a warm party feel, getting critical acclaim and respect from her colleagues.

The French-Canadian-Nigerian continues to work hard at fine-tuning her burgeoning sound in spite of all that has come. Her latest, a three-song pack, titled 'I Pray' is as much a show of Töme’s multi-cultural diversity as it is an acceptance of the small mercies of 2020, the miracles that seemed improbable but became possible regardless.

This gospel-tinged body of work features Töme singing over warm guitar riffs in English on the original song, in French on a remix, and trading verses with Sean Kingston on another remix with a distinct spry patois cadence that accentuates her flow and makes her case more sturdy and resonant.

"Tome is an incredibly unique artist with a beautiful voice, I really vibed with this song and I respect the fact that she is an independent Afro artist on the rise. I'm happy to be a part of a record the world truly needs right now," Sean Kingston says.

Nobody who has lived through 2020 will be immune to charms, how it soothes and washes over the knots of worries that can seem omnipresent. It also shows Töme in a new light: as the singer who refuses to be one thing, giving into new plains of her artistry and creating a song for the times.