He began his musical career in 2017 as an undergraduate student in Canada and steadily honed his craft until the release of his first official single ‘Mendem’ in 2020 which features Yeri.
SEA is a singer and songwriter whose musical influences include St. John, Bob Marley, Roddy Ricch and Burnaboy.
His debut single, Mendem released under Bandz Media is produced by Yebo4life, mixed and mastered by STG, with visuals by Marvin.
The track warns you that there's a new powerhouse in SEA as he talks about being ready whenever to take anybody on.
Fanlink: https://fanlink.to/mendemsea
Instagram: @Sea2wavy
Twitter: @Sea2wavy
This is a featured post.