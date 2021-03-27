Ahead of their April album release titled Rumble in the Jungle, a 14-track anthemic amapiano experience, Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small) and TRESOR have just released their second single and video for 'Fola Sade.'

The collaboration between Scorpion Kings and TRESOR is set to expand the amapiano sound across the globe merging dance music, different languages and a variety of African sounds - marking it one of the most anticipated albums of 2021.

“I love the Nigerian female name Fola Sade. I am also a big fan of singer and fashion icon Sade,” Tresor explains. “This song was inspired by the ‘70s and ‘80s era and the nightlife of vibrant African cities like Lagos and Kinshasa - they really made a way for most of the great pop culture moments happening today in music and fashion. This song was inspired by that and celebrates the era, the pride, the unapologetic youth and the fashion. We also celebrate the beauty of African women."

With their first single off Rumble in The Jungle, “Funu” released in December, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small cemented their status as South Africa’s premiere DJs by fully integrating amapiano into the mainstream and by doing so, further spearheaded the culture.

TRESOR’s uplifting vocals elevate Maphorisa and De Small’s compositions, that blend Amapiano and Afro-house to create a sound that is groove-inducing on an album that is destined for chart domination.

“Collaborating with TRESOR is dope, the guy has a different vibe and brings a different texture, culture and taste… He is from the DRC so he is bringing Swahili, French, Lingala and a little bit of Zulu,” said DJ Maphorisa. “For me it's like we are just expanding the amapiano wave so other people can reach it and we can grow the music.”