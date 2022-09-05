- BEATS BY JAYY – “GOLDEN” (A-Q)
- BLAISE BEATZ – “SINNER” (ADEKUNLE GOLD FEAT. LUCKY DAYE)
- NIPHKEYS – “FEEL GOOD” (MOHBAD)
- P PRIIME – “OZUMBA MBADIWE” (REEKADO BANKS)
- PHEELZ – “HIGH” (ADEKUNLE GOLD FEAT. DAVIDO)
- SARZ – “MONALISA” (LOJAY & SARZ) (WINNER)
Sarz wins Producer of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards with 'Monalisa'.
