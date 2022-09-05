RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sarz wins Producer of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sarz wins Producer of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards with 'Monalisa'.

SARZ
  • BEATS BY JAYY – “GOLDEN” (A-Q)
  • BLAISE BEATZ – “SINNER” (ADEKUNLE GOLD FEAT. LUCKY DAYE)
  • NIPHKEYS – “FEEL GOOD” (MOHBAD)
  • P PRIIME – “OZUMBA MBADIWE” (REEKADO BANKS)
  • PHEELZ – “HIGH” (ADEKUNLE GOLD FEAT. DAVIDO)
  • SARZ – “MONALISA” (LOJAY & SARZ) (WINNER)

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Bose Ogulu, Efe Omorogbe, and Sunday Are receives Special Recognition Awards at the 2022 Headies Awards

Wyclef Jean wins Best International Artist Recognition Award at the 2022 Headies Awards

Inoss B wins Best Central African Artist at the 2022 Headies Awards

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' wins Album of the Year Award at the 2022 Headies

KCee & Okwesili Eze Group's 'Cultural Praise' wins Best Inspirational Song at the 2022 Headies Awards

BNXN wins Next Rated Award at 2022 Headies Awards

Ayra Starr wins Viewers Choice Award at the 2022 Headies Awards

'Essence' wins third award at 2022 Headies Awards for Song of the Year

Fireboy's 'Peru' wins Best Afrobeats Single at the 2022 Headies Awards

