Titi, 4, is known to have a special bond with her father, and it seems she is gradually catching up with her father’s talent.

The multiple BET Award winner is one of the fastest rappers in Africa so it’s not a surprise that his daughter is following his footsteps.

Sarkodie, who is stranded in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic, took to Twitter to share the freestyle of her daughter.

And in a few minutes, Titi’s name topped the trending vertical on the micro-blogging site.

“Titi got a fire freestyle I’m keeping from yall cos she dropped a “family secret” lol!!!! It’s so dope but I can’t drop cos of the filla in there Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy loads of retweets n imma drop it,” Sarkodie tweeted before dropping the freestyle.

Sarkodie’s wife, Tracy, revealed Titi’s showbiz name, saying, “She said her rap name is Rapping Titi”.

Twitter went crazy after Sarkodie shared the freestyle. She was even compared to Sarkodie’s rival, M.anifest, and Shatta Wale’s former signees, Militants.