Canadian-Nigerian singer, Kelly Anthony, has been holding onto his Nigerian identity as an anchor while he navigated life in the North American city, and music was always the channel to express how he felt.
Sarkodie, Vory and Larusso feature on Kelly Anthony's two new singles, 'Pagans' and 'Untimely'
Both records are from Kelly Anthony’s upcoming EP dubbed, Africa Prince slated for an August 13th release.
His latest singles PAGANS featuring Sarkodie and Larusso and UNTIMELY featuring Vory are the result of immersing himself in the sonic fragments that are coming out of Lagos – and the wider afrobeats scene – in the last 10 years.
On PAGANS produced by rising producer London, Kelly and his collaborators make an ode to his dreams and aspirations while UNTIMELY produced by Kel P has shades of Kelly’s precise songwriting, while its guttural chorus adds a colourful sheen to the song that features a trap-influenced verse from Vory.
Both records are from Kelly Anthony’s upcoming EP dubbed, Africa Prince slated for an August 13th release.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng