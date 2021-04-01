The album cover artwork which bears the name “Ascension” has been trending on Twitter.

The artwork tracklist contains 16 songs, with features from Nasty C, Beyonce, Olamide, Rick Ross, Femi Kuti and Sarkodie (whose name was even spelt wrong).

Sarkodie’s name has topped the Twitter trending section since the fake artwork was released and despite the ‘fakeness’, some of his gullible fans are still defending it.

"It’s Finally happening .....Jay Z ft Sarkodie - Black Chronic. GH to the world,” one of the SarkNatives – the name of Sarkodie’s official fan army – captioned the fake album cover artwork.

“The way dem spell “Sarkodie” sef. Jay Z wnt make that mistake,” a Twitter user tried to correct him but he still defended, saying: “It’s real bruh. Jiggah Ascension Album.”

See below how Twitter is reacting to the fake Jay-Z album cover featuring Sarkodie.