Sarai Korpacz to release 'Holy Ground,' her first single of 2023

“Holy Ground,” Sarai Korpacz’s new song about placing trust in God while obediently following Him, will debut on January 12, 2023. For the first time, Korpacz will be sharing the mic with daughters Chloe and Daniella, ages 12 and 10, in a powerful intergenerational collaboration.

The song, references famed bible figures like Moses, Samuel, and Jacob, giving listeners new context and appreciation for their stories. All three responded “Here I am” to God. Korpacz comments, “We all have a purpose here on earth. As a Christian, I believe I am called to worship God. I also believe every Christian is called to tell others about Jesus.”

Korpacz, along with a team of 122 evangelists from all around the world, recently completed a three-and-a-half-month intensive training in crusade evangelism with Evangelist Daniel Kolenda through Kolenda’s ministry Christ for All Nations. It culminated in a 3-week induction training in Ghana where the trainees witnessed thousands of salvations, miracles, signs and wonders too numerable to count. “As a Christian singer, I’ve learned that evangelism is an extension of worship. We can all come from where we are in life and say ‘Here I am’ to God. We will then experience the comfort Moses in the Bible had, when God stated, ‘I will be with you.’”

“Holy Ground” is written and produced by Korpacz. The song will be released across all major digital music platforms on January 12, 2023. Apple iTunes listeners will be able to access the song in the groundbreaking immersive sound experience of Dolby Atmos. An accompanying music video will drop on YouTube and Korpacz’s website the same day. To learn more, visit saraikorpacz.com or connect with her on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Sarai Korpacz

Christian artist Sarai Korpacz understands the true power of worship. She gave her life to Christ at the early age of six and started writing poems and songs as a teenager. Sarai has an educational background in law and finance. She creates upbeat, positive Christian music that spreads a simple message: worship God in spirit and truth. He is always there, no matter how rough the road is.

