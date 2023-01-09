Sarai Korpacz to release 'holy ground,' her first single of 2023

Korpacz, along with a team of 122 evangelists from all around the world, recently completed a three-and-a-half-month intensive training in crusade evangelism with Evangelist Daniel Kolenda through Kolenda’s ministry Christ for All Nations. It culminated in a 3-week induction training in Ghana where the trainees witnessed thousands of salvations, miracles, signs and wonders too numerable to count. “As a Christian singer, I’ve learned that evangelism is an extension of worship. We can all come from where we are in life and say ‘Here I am’ to God. We will then experience the comfort Moses in the Bible had, when God stated, ‘I will be with you.’”

“Holy Ground” is written and produced by Korpacz. The song will be released across all major digital music platforms on January 12, 2023. Apple iTunes listeners will be able to access the song in the groundbreaking immersive sound experience of Dolby Atmos. An accompanying music video will drop on YouTube and Korpacz’s website the same day. To learn more, visit saraikorpacz.com or connect with her on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Sarai Korpacz