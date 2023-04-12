The sports category has moved to a new website.
Sanki's 'ON GOD' is the perfect prelude to Anthems & Vibes Vol.1

Anthems & Vibes Records is a Lagos-based record label with a mission to reshape Alternative Music both in Africa and globally.

The much-anticipated release of Anthems & Vibes Vol.1 album, initially scheduled for today, 12th April 2023, has been postponed. We regret the inconvenience, but a new release date will be communicated soon.

In the meantime, we are proud to announce the worldwide release of"ON GOD,"the 6th track off the album."ON GOD" by Sanki, who is signed to Anthems & Vibes Records, is an excellent taste of the fantastic work of art that awaits music lovers on the Album "Anthems & Vibes Vol.1." The record perfectly encapsulates life's highs and lows, buoyed with infectious rhythms and empowering lyrics, leaving you feeling invigorated and ready to take on the world.

Sanki is an immensely talented, young musical artist, rightly discovered and signed by Anthems & Vibes Records and we can't wait for you to experience the uniqueness of his sound and style, steeped in his Nigerian roots.

We held a star-studded listening party on Sunday 9th April 2023, attended by distinguished personalities and celebrities in the music industry, including PMAN President of Nigeria, Mr. Pretty Okafor, the legendary Yinka Davis, US-based music producer and record label boss, Samuel Peterson, DJ Humility, DJ Exclusive, DJ Consequence, DJ Electra, DJ Reel, Zaaki Azzay and many others.

Earlier releases from the album include "LOUD" by Akuchi and "UNDER G" by Mid3. Join the world's leading Alternative Music community by clicking this link and enjoying "On God".

STREAM HERE

#FeatureBySanki

