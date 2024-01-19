ADVERTISEMENT
British-Nigerian star Samm Henshaw is bringing his talent to Afrobeats

Adeayo Adebiyi

Samm Henshaw has worked with international music stars including Pharrell Williams, Chance The Rapper, James Bay, among others.

Music has always been a part of Samm's life and he would in fact go to the university to study Popular Music Performance which made him academically qualified to pursue his passion professionally.

"I am actually qualified to do what I do," Samm says about studying music at the university.

Inspired by gospel music and seminal talents such as Kirk Franklin, Lauryn Hill, and Marvin Gaye, Samm Henshaw would channel his talent in crafting songs driven by incisive lyricism and stimulating melodies.

He made his acclaimed debut with a 2015 EP called The Sound Experiment which he followed up with a second installment 'The Sound Experiment 2' in 2016.

It didn't take long for the industry to notice his talent and he started touring with stars including James Bay and Rag’N’Bone Man.

His mainstream break came in 2018 when he released 'Broke'. He reached greater commercial heights when he released 'Church' his high-powered collaboration with Atlanta-based duo EARTHGANG that’s amassed over 21 million Spotify streams and got him a studio session with multi Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and producer Pharrell Williams.

In 2022, he released his first LP titled 'Untidy Soul' which showcased his versatility and impressive artistry. His talent has earned him a place on the stage of the famous Glastonbury and a growing community that helped him fill up London’s famed Electric Brixton.

Despite growing up in London, Samm Henshaw has always been in touch with his Nigerian heritage. With Nigerian music getting commercial attention abroad, Samm believes Afrobeats' growing success is a reflection of the creativity and drive of Nigerians.

"Nigerians are always exceptional and dominate in many areas," Samm says about the growing global influence of Nigerian music.

The sensational singer who has garnered over a million monthly Spotify listeners is drawn to Nigerian music and he plans to explore Afrobeats with the first offering being 'Jumoke' released in October 2023.

'Jumoke' is Samm's first Afrobeats attempt and he revealed it was inspired by a late friend who always wanted him to try Afrobeats and it's in his memory that he made the record.

Samm Henshaw intends to explore different sides of Nigerian music and he looks forward to collaborating with Nigerian British stars like Obong Jayer and Little Simz.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

