The Sound God season is upon us! African pop royalty, Runtown is set to embark on a massive Africa tour.

It will be in partnership with a few prominent brands. The tour which is themed Sound God Africa Tour will see the singer perform across 18 African countries.

This announcement comes a little over three months after the singer released an impressive 6-track EP dubbed Tradition. The neo-Afropop project is a follow-up to his 2015 album, Ghetto University which featured DJ Khaled, Major Lazer and Wizkid as well as his 2016 Billboard chart topper, 'Mad Over You.'

The Sound God Africa Tour will kick off on September 25th in Lagos, Nigeria with a special edition of Trace Live before heading to other soon-to-be revealed countries across the continent.