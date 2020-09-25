Date: September 25, 2020
Song Title: Kini Issue
Artist: Runtown
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: TBA
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: TBA
Details/Takeaway: This is a follow-up single to his single, 'Body Riddim.'
You can play the song below;
Date: September 25, 2020
Song Title: Kini Issue
Artist: Runtown
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: TBA
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: TBA
Details/Takeaway: This is a follow-up single to his single, 'Body Riddim.'
You can play the song below;
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng