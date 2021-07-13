Runtown releases with track-list for new album

Titled, Signs the new album will be a follow up to Tradition a 6-track EP he released in 2019 as well as his 2015 debut album, Ghetto University which was released to wide acclaim.

Till date, Runtown's debut album saw him rise from a promising act to an African international pop star, topping charts across the globe, and by extension, led him to headline an array of massive gigs from Lagos to Kampala, London, South Africa, Zanzibar, Trinidad, New York and more recently, Paris.