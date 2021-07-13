RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Runtown releases with track-list for new album

Armed with utter focus and peace of mind, with this new EP, the singer is ready to raise the bar beyond familiar boundaries.

Nigerian singer, Runtown has just shared a teaser of the possible track list for his forthcoming album scheduled to drop this summer.

Titled, Signs the new album will be a follow up to Tradition a 6-track EP he released in 2019 as well as his 2015 debut album, Ghetto University which was released to wide acclaim.

Till date, Runtown's debut album saw him rise from a promising act to an African international pop star, topping charts across the globe, and by extension, led him to headline an array of massive gigs from Lagos to Kampala, London, South Africa, Zanzibar, Trinidad, New York and more recently, Paris.

