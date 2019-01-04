Runtown has dropped a surprise body of work titled, ''Soundgod Fest, Vol 1.''

Following the success of his headline concert, ''Soundgod Fest'' on January 1, 2019, Runtown is out with a compilation body of work to kick start the new year.

The album, titled, ''Soundgod Fest. Vol 1'' contains 20 tracks with a number of previously released records with some new ones making up the project including the saxophone version of his recent single “oh oh oh (Luice)” featuring American Saxophonist Connell Thompson.

It also sees guest collaborations with the likes of Wizkid, Nasty C, Sarkodie, DJ Neptune, Ill Bliss, Phyno, Davido and more.

STREAM THE ALBUM HERE