Runtown releases new mixtape, 'Soundgod Fest Reloaded'

Album Title: Soundgod Fest Reloaded
Genre: Afro-pop, Dancehall, Afro-swing, Afro-Fusion
Date of Release: April 23, 2021
Producers: TBD
Album Art and Tracklist:
Length: 12 songs, 30 minutes
Features: 3 - Darkovibes, Minz and Bella Shmurda
Singles: 3: Kini Issue, Body Riddim
Label: Soundgod Music
Details/Takeaway: This is a mixtape and Runtown's first body of work since Tradition EP.
