RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Runtown releases new mixtape, 'Soundgod Fest Reloaded'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

This is a mixtape and Runtown's first body of work since Tradition EP.

Runtown releases new mixtape, 'Soundgod Fest Reloaded.' (Soundgod Music)

Artist: Runtown

Recommended articles

Album Title: Soundgod Fest Reloaded

Genre: Afro-pop, Dancehall, Afro-swing, Afro-Fusion

Date of Release: April 23, 2021

Producers: TBD

Album Art and Tracklist:

Runtown releases new mixtape, 'Soundgod Fest Reloaded.' (Soundgod Music)
Runtown releases new mixtape, 'Soundgod Fest Reloaded.' (Soundgod Music) Pulse Nigeria

Length: 12 songs, 30 minutes

Features: 3 - Darkovibes, Minz and Bella Shmurda

Singles: 3: Kini Issue, Body Riddim

Label: Soundgod Music

Details/Takeaway: This is a mixtape and Runtown's first body of work since Tradition EP.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation