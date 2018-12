Runtown has shared the visuals to his latest single, 'Oh Oh Oh' (Lucie).

The singer who was recently in the news over claims that he has been banned from entering the United States, a claim he has since debunked has shared the video to his latest record.

'Oh Oh Oh' (Lucie) visuals opens with a host of girls in white outfits doing the 'fire dance' as Runtown captures the emotives of the mellow song.

The video was directed by Issac Yowman.