Artist: Runtownw
Song Title: International Badman Killa
Genre: Afrobeat, Vibe
Album: Tradition
Date of release: October 29, 2019
Label: Soundgod Music Group
Producer: Spellz
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: This video comes a few months after the song was released. When the song dropped, it was about Runtown's ability to attract women. Starting on Wednesday, the singer/producer started promoting a video for the song. But in the video, there is no coherent message passed. 'IBK' is still a dope song though.
The singer exclusively tells Pulse about the video a few months ago.
Rating: 4/10
You can watch the video below;