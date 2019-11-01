Artist: Runtownw

Song Title: International Badman Killa

Genre: Afrobeat, Vibe

Album: Tradition

Date of release: October 29, 2019

Label: Soundgod Music Group

Producer: Spellz

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This video comes a few months after the song was released. When the song dropped, it was about Runtown's ability to attract women. Starting on Wednesday, the singer/producer started promoting a video for the song. But in the video, there is no coherent message passed. 'IBK' is still a dope song though.

The singer exclusively tells Pulse about the video a few months ago.

Rating: 4/10

You can watch the video below;