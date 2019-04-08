The 'Soundgod' took to his Instagram page on Sunday, April 7, 2019, where he shared the tracklist on the forthcoming EP.

"DROP A 🔥 IF YOU READY !!! #InternationalBadmanKilla."

From Redemption to Emotions, Traditions, Goosebumps, International Badman Killer and finally Unleash, it looks like 2019 is going to be another great year for Runtown.

Runtown a few months ago, had announced that he would be releasing his EP soon since becoming an independent act.

Runtown has plans to release an EP in 2019

The singer who recently got cleared by the courts in his case against his former label revealed that he was set to release a new EP this year. He has further announced that he has completed work on a new EP, which he titles, ''Afrobeats and Stadiums'', the first under his independent platform, Soundgod Music, a project he disclosed in a recent interview with OkayAfrica was inspired by watching musicians from across the world selling out stadiums.

"We are trying to take Afrobeats to the real arenas of the world. You see how artists like The Weeknd are doing it in big arenas? Afrobeats deserve that kind of energy. So I am recording this project which will contain music for the world, but also music for my people. We have found that balance in the music and we're about to drop the project on that wave."

In 2018, Runtown also took part in writing and production camps for Rihanna's next album, her upcoming ninth studio album, which is scheduled for release later in the year and he is hopeful that his contributions will eventually make it to the final cut.