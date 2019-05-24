After sporadic appearances on the scene over the past three years, Nigerian singer, Runtown is back with new EP, Tradition.

The EP comes after his appearance opposite Walshy Fire of Major Lazer and Alkaline on single titled, 'No Negative Vibes.'

The title, Tradition has a meaning that is aimed at the singer’s detractors.

Here are details of the EP;

Genre: Afrobeats, afro-pop

Date of Release: May 31, 2019

Producers: Del B, Spellz, Elputo and Ransom Beatz.

Length: Six Tracks

Runtown has since released this message on his Instagram page @runtown;