Ruger returns with new hit single 'Jonzing Boy'

The Dancehall sensation has released a new single titled 'Jonzing Boy.' The bouncy record is a chest-thumping song on which Ruger highlights his status as a force to be reckoned with.

In quintessential Dancehall fashion, Ruger sprinkled the song with some sexual innuendos to achieve some steaminess while giving a shout-out to his label.

Ruger has kicked off 2023 on a high with his hit single 'Asiwaju' becoming a chart-topping smash hit. the hit single ended the first quarter of 2023 as the number-one song in Nigeria across all platforms on TurnTable Charts' Q1 report.

