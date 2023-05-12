Ruger returns with new hit single 'Jonzing Boy'
Dancehall maestro Ruger has released a new single titled 'Jonzing Boy'.
The Dancehall sensation has released a new single titled 'Jonzing Boy.' The bouncy record is a chest-thumping song on which Ruger highlights his status as a force to be reckoned with.
In quintessential Dancehall fashion, Ruger sprinkled the song with some sexual innuendos to achieve some steaminess while giving a shout-out to his label.
Ruger has kicked off 2023 on a high with his hit single 'Asiwaju' becoming a chart-topping smash hit. the hit single ended the first quarter of 2023 as the number-one song in Nigeria across all platforms on TurnTable Charts' Q1 report.
'Jonzing Boy' is out on all streaming platforms and it's set to extend Ruger's fine form while also preparing listeners for the release of his upcoming debut album 'Ru To The World'.
