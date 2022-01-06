RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ruger releases new video for, 'Snapchat'

Filled with profane language, it sounds like a ratchet love song in all its sweetened sex talk.

Ruger
Ruger

Artist: Ruger

Song Title: Snapchat

Genre: Bashment, Dancehall, R&B

Date of Release: January 6, 2021

Label: Jonzing/Columbia UK

Producer: KukBeatz

Video Director: Ahmed Mosh

Album: Second Wave EP

Ruger - Snapchat (Official Video)

