Details/Takeaway: Filled with profane language, it sounds like a ratchet love song in all its sweetened sex talk.
Ruger releases new video for, 'Snapchat'
Artist: Ruger
Song Title: Snapchat
Genre: Bashment, Dancehall, R&B
Date of Release: January 6, 2021
Label: Jonzing/Columbia UK
Producer: KukBeatz
Video Director: Ahmed Mosh
Album: Second Wave EP
