RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ruger postpones the release of his next single following tragic events

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Dancehall maestro Ruger has revealed that he will be pushing back the release date of his next single in response to the loss of Davido and Chioma's son.

Ruger
Ruger

Details: Ruger was scheduled to release his next single 'Red Flag' on Friday, 4th November 2022 but he has revealed there will be a change in plans.

Recommended articles

According to a post on his Instagram story, he has decided to push back the release over what he described as an unsuitable time for the release.

"RED FLAGS was scheduled to be out tomorrow but I have decided to push the release date further coz this is not actually the best time for its release A. I'll announce a new date next week when the whole team has decided. I love you guys so much and I appreciate you all for looking out for me," he said in the post.

Ruger's Instagram Story 3rd November, 2022
Ruger's Instagram Story 3rd November, 2022 Pulse Nigeria

This sees Ruger join the list of artists who have postponed their upcoming releases in the wake of the painful passing of 3-year-old Ifeanyi Adeleke who was reported to have drowned in a pool at the family house in Banana Island.

Earlier today 3rd November, Wizkid also revealed the postponement of his upcoming album 'More Love, Less Ego' amidst recent tragic events.

Condolences have continued to pour in from Fans, colleagues, Nigerians, and personalities around the world over the painful loss of the toddler whose passing has cast a dark cloud over the Nigerian music industry.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emerging Afro-pop artiste Lummy on his music, style & inspiration

Emerging Afro-pop artiste Lummy on his music, style & inspiration

New kid on the block, Kamirly announces music debut with Amapiano rhythm titled 'High Level Banger'

New kid on the block, Kamirly announces music debut with Amapiano rhythm titled 'High Level Banger'

Mavin Records postpone release of next single in response to recent events

Mavin Records postpone release of next single in response to recent events

Ruger postpones the release of his next single following tragic events

Ruger postpones the release of his next single following tragic events

Jude Idada's 'Kofa' set to premiere at AFRIFF 2022

Jude Idada's 'Kofa' set to premiere at AFRIFF 2022

Bella Shmurda's debut album, 'Hypertension' suffers from poor creativity on all fronts [Pulse Album Review]

Bella Shmurda's debut album, 'Hypertension' suffers from poor creativity on all fronts [Pulse Album Review]

Sarkodie consoles Davido following the tragic death of son

Sarkodie consoles Davido following the tragic death of son

Osun governor-elect, Davido, others bag Afro awards 2022

Osun governor-elect, Davido, others bag Afro awards 2022

Hip Hop sensation Psycho YP drops 'YPSZN3,' the final installment of his stellar mixtape series

Hip Hop sensation Psycho YP drops 'YPSZN3,' the final installment of his stellar mixtape series

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Olamide, Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Asake

Shout out to all the Yahoo Boys No Laptop: Celebrating a decade of YBNL

Burna Boy

'I can't talk to you if you haven't made 100 million dollars this year,' Burna Boy boasts

Davido and Wizkid live.

Wizkid hints at a collaboration with Davido on 'More Love Less Ego'

Spotify releases documentary to celebrate 10 years of Afrobeats label, “YBNL

Spotify releases documentary to celebrate 10 years of Afrobeats label, 'YBNL'