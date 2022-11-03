Ruger postpones the release of his next single following tragic events

According to a post on his Instagram story, he has decided to push back the release over what he described as an unsuitable time for the release.

"RED FLAGS was scheduled to be out tomorrow but I have decided to push the release date further coz this is not actually the best time for its release A. I'll announce a new date next week when the whole team has decided. I love you guys so much and I appreciate you all for looking out for me," he said in the post.

This sees Ruger join the list of artists who have postponed their upcoming releases in the wake of the painful passing of 3-year-old Ifeanyi Adeleke who was reported to have drowned in a pool at the family house in Banana Island.

Earlier today 3rd November, Wizkid also revealed the postponement of his upcoming album 'More Love, Less Ego' amidst recent tragic events.