RUGER, ODUMODUBLVCK, storm VANITI Lagos as Detty December continues
#FeatureByVanitiLagos
Recommended articles
While RUGER performs live on Wednesday, ODUMODUBLVCK will energise the stage with an electrifying one on Thursday. VANITI Lagos, since take-off has become a hub of entertainment as it's now renowned for constantly entertaining its guests with performances by top artistes in the entertainment industry.
Many prominent artistes had at different times thrilled patrons and with RUGER and ODUMODUBLVCK coming, a December to remember is in the making.
VANITI Lagos, now number one night club in Lagos is located at No 17 Adeola Adeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
For table reservation, please visit:
https://VanitiLagos.com/reservation or call:
+234 9164909000/ +234 8171715556
---
#FeatureByVanitiLagos
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng