Ruger drops highly anticipated single 'Red Flags'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Dancehall maestro Ruger has returned with a new single he calls 'Red Flags'. The single was released alongside the visuals that features Big Brother Naija ex housemate Bella.

Ruger - 'Red Flags'
Ruger - 'Red Flags'

Artist: Ruger

Song Title: Red Flags

Genre: Dancehall

Date of Release: November 15th, 2022

Producer: TSB, Adam Lunn

Song Art:

Ruger - 'Red Flag'
Ruger - 'Red Flag' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 55 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Jonzing World/Sony Music UK

Details/Takeaway: Known for his infectious melody and impressive penmanship, Ruger returns with a new single on which he combines stellar delivery, smooth melody, and good lyrics for a hit that explains away his bad boy antics.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

