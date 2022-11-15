Artist: Ruger
Ruger drops highly anticipated single 'Red Flags'
Dancehall maestro Ruger has returned with a new single he calls 'Red Flags'. The single was released alongside the visuals that features Big Brother Naija ex housemate Bella.
Song Title: Red Flags
Genre: Dancehall
Date of Release: November 15th, 2022
Producer: TSB, Adam Lunn
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 55 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Jonzing World/Sony Music UK
Details/Takeaway: Known for his infectious melody and impressive penmanship, Ruger returns with a new single on which he combines stellar delivery, smooth melody, and good lyrics for a hit that explains away his bad boy antics.
