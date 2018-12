news

Rudeboy teams up with Olamide and Phyno for his latest single, 'Double Double.'

Weeks after the release of his last single, 'Chizoba' , Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy returns with a power collaboration in 'Double Double' which features indigenous kings, Olamide and Phyno.

'Double Double' is a mellow love joint and one that will likely find its way into wedding playlists this holiday season.