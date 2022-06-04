Artist: Rozzz
Emerging star Rozzz features Dr Sid in new single 'Nobody'
Talented emerging music star Rozzz has joined forced with veteran Afrobeats star Dr Sid for new single 'Nobody.' The single was released on Friday 3rd June 2022 as part of the soundtracks for the movie 'The Order of Things.'
Song Title: Nobody
Genre: Afro-fusion, Afropop
Date of Release: June 3, 2022
Producer: Jonn, PIcontrola
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 33 seconds
Features: 1 - Dr. Sid
Label: Zero Gravity Limited
Details/Takeaway: Rozzz is a smooth singing Afrofusion singer whose music employs the melodic appeal of pop and the vocal strength of RnB. 'Nobody' feat Dr.Sid is a merge of Afrobeats melodic sequence and pop beats to create an enjoyable song.
