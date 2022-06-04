RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Emerging star Rozzz features Dr Sid in new single 'Nobody'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Talented emerging music star Rozzz has joined forced with veteran Afrobeats star Dr Sid for new single 'Nobody.' The single was released on Friday 3rd June 2022 as part of the soundtracks for the movie 'The Order of Things.'

Rozzz feat Dr Sid - Nobody Song Art
Rozzz feat Dr Sid - Nobody Song Art

Artist: Rozzz

Recommended articles

Song Title: Nobody

Genre: Afro-fusion, Afropop

Date of Release: June 3, 2022

Producer: Jonn, PIcontrola

Song Art:

Rozz feat Dr Sid - Nobody Song Art
Rozz feat Dr Sid - Nobody Song Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 33 seconds

Features: 1 - Dr. Sid

Label: Zero Gravity Limited

Details/Takeaway: Rozzz is a smooth singing Afrofusion singer whose music employs the melodic appeal of pop and the vocal strength of RnB. 'Nobody' feat Dr.Sid is a merge of Afrobeats melodic sequence and pop beats to create an enjoyable song.

STREAM HERE

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emerging star Rozzz features Dr Sid in new single 'Nobody'

Emerging star Rozzz features Dr Sid in new single 'Nobody'

Tonto Dikeh replies Reno Omokri after he likened her to Bola Tinubu

Tonto Dikeh replies Reno Omokri after he likened her to Bola Tinubu

BBNaija Reunion: Maria and Angel clash over infamous s**t tag

BBNaija Reunion: Maria and Angel clash over infamous s**t tag

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Reunion: Twitter Nigeria reacts to Maria and Angel's war of words

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Reunion: Twitter Nigeria reacts to Maria and Angel's war of words

'I won’t do another BBL surgery even if I am given N100M' - BBNaija's Khloe

'I won’t do another BBL surgery even if I am given N100M' - BBNaija's Khloe

Diane Russet debuts first-look at ‘Mo x Mel' film

Diane Russet debuts first-look at ‘Mo x Mel' film

Nkechi Blessing slams Reno Omokri after he likened her to Bola Tinubu

Nkechi Blessing slams Reno Omokri after he likened her to Bola Tinubu

Dare Olaitan debuts official trailer for horror flick 'Ile Owo'

Dare Olaitan debuts official trailer for horror flick 'Ile Owo'

Nigerian artist, Daviskil releases debut Ep. titled 'Quero'

Nigerian artist, Daviskil releases debut Ep. titled 'Quero'

Trending

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022 [Full Nominee List]

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022

Kizz Daniel and Davido set to release joint EP

Kizz Daniel and Davido

Top 10 most popular record labels in Nigeria, 2022

Top 10 most popular record labels in Nigeria, 2022

To whom little is given, less is expected: What the Headies rebuke says about Portable [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Portable (NotjustOK)