Talented Nigerian singer and rapper Rova has teamed up with Nigerian afrobeat and Akpala (traditional Yoruba music) hip-pop musician Terry Apala to deliver a three track Extended Play (EP) entitled 'Pandemic the EP'

The 3 tracks EP produced my Mr Marz and Klef, Mixed and mastered by Blazer & Badass is Rova's first full project.

The EP is also the perfect timing for artistic consciousness based on the current global pandemic that has made the singer reflect on a lot of things.

The former Agro export consultant who quit his profession in 2018 to focus solely on music said is EP is timely with the current coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic EP is the kinda sound that the everyday hustler, bro or girl can relate to and vibe with, it also talks about socio economic issues so I advice everyone to listen and enjoy my school of thought," Rova said.

Rova also described Terry Apala as the perfect collaborator.

"I feel like the level of consciousness and the intensity of the messages that was passed in that EP can’t be over exaggerated," Rova also said.

"Making it longer might make deviate from the actually reason for the EP or even water down the consciousness. I think three songs were just perfect."

Drawing inspiration from the state of the economy and behavioral patterns, the singer said his genre of music is Rova music.

"I vibe to anything; Hiphop Soul, RnB, reggae, Afrobeats, dancehall... I like to create music in my own way. So I’ll call my genre Rova Music. Rova was coined from Rover, which a sports player that can play in any part of the field."