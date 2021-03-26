"The way you wind the way you groove"

Grab your partner and prepare to dance.

While listening to Romeo's track, Romance, I immediately hear a significant amount of confidence and sheer passion coming from his voice.

Let's be honest, it's not easy to hop on a wavy instrumental like this one and take full command of it. The production alone can make you get off of your feet and keep you grooving.

So when Romeo begins his opening verses it is imperative that he connects with his listeners immediately. And he does, there isn't a moment it the piece that feels empty or uninspired.

"I can't get you out of my mind."

Though this is a party track, and I can see people truly enjoying this on the beach- it also has a level of transparent love.

It's hard to tell if Romeo is referring to an actual woman in his life or a character, but regardless, he makes it feel real & heartfelt

