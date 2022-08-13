RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Roman DC give insight of his upcoming release

#FeatureByRomanDC: Roman dc is exceptional because of his mesmerising voice yet sounds like your little secret while flirting with international superstardom.

Roman has spent the last year producing two incredible EPs that each highlight his consistency.

His brand of expressive singing exudes warmth, cosiness, an incredible colourful depth of artistic fashion performance and immediate addiction. With his breakthrough hit "Fire," the Nigerian afro-pop artist who calls the southside of Nigeria home first came to public prominence in 2020.

He took advantage of his chance and released Cruise And Bliss in 2020, one of the best underground EPs. While each of its theoretically powerful tracks about Love From Afar and viewpoints of Growth, no features had its unique bounces.

Now that the year 2022 has arrived, Roman is prepared to keep moving forward. He states that he hopes to "maintain the momentum" he built up the previous year, Following the release of "Lock Up," a hit song that was adored by all of the first listeners, the music was pulled down for a few months before being re-uploaded by some ardent fans.

In addition, once the recordings are completed, he intends to embark on the next album tour and drop the highly anticipated single "Bella." Roman's music will provide the post-pandemic kickbacks' soundtrack, that much is known about this year. A Taste of Feelings from Saturn is included for the females, along with Dynamic Love.

