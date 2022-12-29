ADVERTISEMENT
Rollingstone names Burna Boy's 'Last Last' biggest Afrobeats record of 2022

Adeayo Adebiyi

American music publication platform Rollingstone has released its list of the biggest Afrobeats records of 2022.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Details: Burna Boy's international smash hit 'Last Last' has emerged as the biggest Afrobeats song of 2022.

The single which was released in May 2022 has the lead single to Burna Boy's 6th album 'Love, Damini' and has enjoyed massive success across Nigeria and beyond.

'Last Last' peaked at NO. 4 on the UK Charts while also peaking at NO. 44 on Billboard Hot 100 making it one of Afrobeats biggest international singles of 2022.

The single has also earned a nomination for Best Global Song at the 2023 Grammys.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' topped Oxlade's 'Kulosa', Asake's 'Sungba', Ayra Starr's 'Rush', and Pheelz's 'Finesse' which all appear in the top 10.

Below are the top 10 of Rollingstone's top 40 Afrobeats songs of 2022.

  1. Burna Boy - 'Last Last' 
  2. Oxlade - 'Kulosa' 
  3. Asake feat Burna Boy - 'Sungba' remix
  4. Ayra Starr - 'Rush' 
  5. Pheelz feat BNXN - 'Finesse'
  6. Daliwonga feat. Mellow and Sleazy, and M.J - ‘Abo Mvelo’
  7. Black Sherif - ‘Kweku the Traveller’
  8. Uncle Waffles feat. Tony Duardo, Sino Msolo, and BoiBizza ‘Tanzania’
  9. Mavins (Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx, and Boy Spyce) - ‘Overloading (OVERDOSE)’
  10. Kabza De Small feat. Msaki - ‘Khusela'
Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
