Rollingstone names Burna Boy's 'Last Last' biggest Afrobeats record of 2022

The single which was released in May 2022 has the lead single to Burna Boy's 6th album 'Love, Damini' and has enjoyed massive success across Nigeria and beyond.

'Last Last' peaked at NO. 4 on the UK Charts while also peaking at NO. 44 on Billboard Hot 100 making it one of Afrobeats biggest international singles of 2022.

The single has also earned a nomination for Best Global Song at the 2023 Grammys.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' topped Oxlade's 'Kulosa', Asake's 'Sungba', Ayra Starr's 'Rush', and Pheelz's 'Finesse' which all appear in the top 10.

Below are the top 10 of Rollingstone's top 40 Afrobeats songs of 2022.