ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rolling Stone lists Blaqbonez among rappers shaping the future of Hip Hop

Adeayo Adebiyi

Blaqbonez has been recognized as a Hip-Hop innovator in Rolling Stone's prestigious list of 50 Hip-Hop artists shaping the genre.

Rolling Stone lists Blaqbonez among 50 rappers shaping Hip Hop
Rolling Stone lists Blaqbonez among 50 rappers shaping Hip Hop

Recommended articles

Since breaking into the mainstream, Blaqbonez has become one of the stars shaping Nigerian Hip Hop through his distinct flows, thrilling personality, and sheer drive.

Starting as a sharp-talking rapper who doesn't shy away from a face-off, Blaqbonez would go on to sign for Chocolate City and gradually work his way to mainstream success by relentlessly churning out impressive body of works and boldly marketing his craft.

His inclusion in Rolling Stone's list is a testament to his exceptional talent, dedication, and notable contributions to Nigerian and African Hip-Hop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blaqbonez has consistently pushed not only the boundaries of his artistry but also Nigerian Hip-Hop as he blends different genres to add much-needed excitement to the genre.

Rolling Stone lists Blaqbonez among 50 rappers shaping the future of Hip Hop
Rolling Stone lists Blaqbonez among 50 rappers shaping the future of Hip Hop Pulse Nigeria

The rapper is one of the artists currently shaping the commercial return of Hip Hop in Nigeria through his innovative music and brand. His inclusion on Rolling Stone's Innovative Rappers list is an endorsement that will spur him to continue offering more creative sides of his talent.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rolling Stone lists Blaqbonez among rappers shaping the future of Hip Hop

Rolling Stone lists Blaqbonez among rappers shaping the future of Hip Hop

How DJ Kaywise's girlfriend almost got kidnapped by former workers

How DJ Kaywise's girlfriend almost got kidnapped by former workers

Burna Boy hosts ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez at his private beach party

Burna Boy hosts ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez at his private beach party

'Orisa' nears ₦100 million after spending 3 weeks at Nigerian box office

'Orisa' nears ₦100 million after spending 3 weeks at Nigerian box office

Stephanie Linus unveils name of her second son

Stephanie Linus unveils name of her second son

Seyi Vibez excites fans as he headlines his first UK concert

Seyi Vibez excites fans as he headlines his first UK concert

Uriel gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Uriel gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Seyi's management addresses hate trend on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Seyi's management addresses hate trend on 'BBNaija All Stars'

I refuse to be silent - Sina Rambo's estranged wife Heidi airs dirty laundry

I refuse to be silent - Sina Rambo's estranged wife Heidi airs dirty laundry

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs

Adekunle talks about responding to internet trolls

'You can't disrespect me and expect me to keep quiet' - Adekunle Gold

Olamide talks about creating YBNL on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

I created YBNL because I didn't want to spend all my money on balling - Olamide

Asake and Seyi Vibez shine at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin

Asake, Seyi Vibez, P-Square shine at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin