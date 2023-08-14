Rolling Stone lists Blaqbonez among rappers shaping the future of Hip Hop

Since breaking into the mainstream, Blaqbonez has become one of the stars shaping Nigerian Hip Hop through his distinct flows, thrilling personality, and sheer drive.

Starting as a sharp-talking rapper who doesn't shy away from a face-off, Blaqbonez would go on to sign for Chocolate City and gradually work his way to mainstream success by relentlessly churning out impressive body of works and boldly marketing his craft.

His inclusion in Rolling Stone's list is a testament to his exceptional talent, dedication, and notable contributions to Nigerian and African Hip-Hop.

Blaqbonez has consistently pushed not only the boundaries of his artistry but also Nigerian Hip-Hop as he blends different genres to add much-needed excitement to the genre.

Pulse Nigeria