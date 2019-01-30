The music industry has yet again lost of its great following the death of James Ingram who died at the age of 66 as a result of brain cancer.

The music icon according to TMZ, James had been fighting cancer for an extended period.

Ingram recorded several chart-toppers in the '80s, including his #1 duet with Patti Austin, "Baby Come to Me" as well as "Somewhere Out There" with Linda Ronstadt, "100 Ways" and "Just Once."

He won a Grammy for "Yah Mo B There" his duet with Michael McDonald and another for "100 Ways." He was nominated for 12 other times for Grammys.

James was one of the featured soloists for the all-star choir that gathered to record the smash charity song, "We Are the World" in 1985 -- singing parts between Kenny Rogers, Tina Turner, and Ray Charles.

He started his professional singing career in the 70s when he joined the group, Revelation Funk, and even played for Ray Charles' band at one point.