Rising talent Saint NTB explores love and heartbreak on new single, 'Done With You'

Song Title: Done With You

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 4th, 2022

Producer: Osasbeatz

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 33 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Saint NTB

Details/Takeaway: Following the release of 'Catch Me Outside' his first single for the year 2022, which has done very well across the country, has gathered over 100,000 streams across all platforms, and gained massive airplay across the country, Saint NTB has returned with a new single 'Done With You'.

Done With You is a blend of Afro-Pop with R&B melody with bouncy Afrobeats drum pattern for a smooth fusion sound that will captivate listeners. On this song, NTB talks about how exhausted he is in the relationship and the fact that he wants to move on to better things. It’s a heartbreak song with pop melodies which makes it very enjoyable for the listeners while still getting the message being passed across.