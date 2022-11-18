Rising talent Azanti drops debut album, 'Heart Parts & Nostalgia'

Details/Takeaway: Azanti has been identified within the burgeoning Afrobeats scene as ‘up next.’ Wonderland magazine recently raved: “The future is looking very bright for the highly-talented artist…Offering us an irresistible dancehall-meets-Afrobeat sound, rising Nigerian-born artist Azanti crashes into the music scene… The 19-year-old singer, songwriter and producer, pegged as ‘boy wonder’, makes his artistry look easy with his ethereal soul-cutting vocals, catchy flow and unique instrumentals…the lovable artist is reaching new heights and gaining some much-deserved recognition worldwide…he proves that the only way from here is up.