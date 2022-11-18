RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rising talent Azanti drops debut album, 'Heart Parts & Nostalgia'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising sensation Azanti has released his debut album titled 'Heart Parts & Nostalgia'.

Artist: Azanti

Album Title: Heart Parts & Nostalgia

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 18th, 2022

Producers: Multiple Producers

Azanti - Heart Parts & Nostalgia
Length: 36 minutes 09 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Apex Village, Ltd/Def Jam Recordings

Details/Takeaway: Azanti has been identified within the burgeoning Afrobeats scene as ‘up next.’ Wonderland magazine recently raved: “The future is looking very bright for the highly-talented artist…Offering us an irresistible dancehall-meets-Afrobeat sound, rising Nigerian-born artist Azanti crashes into the music scene… The 19-year-old singer, songwriter and producer, pegged as ‘boy wonder’, makes his artistry look easy with his ethereal soul-cutting vocals, catchy flow and unique instrumentals…the lovable artist is reaching new heights and gaining some much-deserved recognition worldwide…he proves that the only way from here is up.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

